New Champ Nicco Montano and Roxanne Modafferi Both Pocket Six-Figure Paydays at TUF 26 Finale

New UFC women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano not only celebrated her title fight victory on Friday night, but she went home with a payroll topping paycheck following her win over Roxanne Modafferi.

Montano, who earned her shot at the inaugural 125-pound women’s title by winning “The Ultimate Fighter” season 26 tournament, took home $150,000 for her performance with a unanimous decision victory against Modafferi.

Montano earned $100,000 in salary, plus an additional $50,000 for her part in the Fight of the Night.

As it turns out, Modafferi made the same amount of money with $100,000 for her salary for the fight, as well as $50,000 because she was the other half of the Fight of the Night.

The fight between Montano and Modafferi wasn’t the original plan for the main event, as Sijara Eubanks was supposed to compete for the title, but she suffered through a brutal weight cut and was pulled from the card after ending up in the hospital the night before the weigh-in.

Following Montano and Modafferi, the majority of the salaries on the card were filled by competitors coming off “The Ultimate Fighter,” so most made $10,000 to show and another $10,000 to win.

TRENDING > Nicco Montano, UFC’s First Navajo Champion, Sends Message of Hope (TUF 26 Finale)

The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale Fighter Salaires:

Nicco Montano: $150,000 — $100,000 flat fee, plus $50,000 for Fight of the Night

Roxxane Modafferi: $150,000 — $100,000 flat fee, plus $50,000 for Fight of the Night

Sean O’Malley: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Terrion Ware: $10,000

Lauren Murphy: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Barb Honchak: $10,000

Gerald Meerschaert: $78,000 — $14,000 to show, $14,000 to win plus $50,000 for Performance of the Night

Eric Spicely: $14,000

DeAnna Bennett: $10,000

Melinda Fabian: $10,000

Brett Johns: $78,000 — $14,000 to show, $14,000 to win plus $50,000 for Performance of the Night

Joe Soto: $31,000

Montana De La Rosa: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Christina Marks: $10,000

Ryan Janes: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Andrew Sanchez: $28,000

Rachael Ostovich: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Karine Gevorgyan: $10,000

Shana Dobson: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Ariel Beck: $10,000

Gillian Robertson: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Emily Whitmire: $10,000

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram