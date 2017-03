Nevada Director Explains Why Judge was Wrong Issuing 10-8 Woodley vs.Thompson Final Round Score

Nevada Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett addressed the press after the UFC 209 event. After clarifying the idea of scoring a round 10-10, he addressed the Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson scorecard that included a 10-8 score in the final round. Bennett explained why, in his view, the 10-8 score was inappropriate.

