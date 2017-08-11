Nevada Commission to Vote on Gloves, Officials and UFC Co-Promoting Mayweather vs. McGregor

Numerous details surrounding the upcoming fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will be determined at the next Nevada State Athletic Commission meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The meeting will address several major issues still surrounding the fight including McGregor being approved for his boxing license in the state of Nevada.

Mayweather also has to receive approval for his license because he’s over 38 years of age.

Officials for the fight will also be determined with the commission voting on a referee as well as the judges responsible for scoring the contest. The referee in particular will be a crucial part of the fight, especially considering this is McGregor’s professional debut inside a boxing ring.

To get ready, McGregor hired veteran referee Joe Cortez to handle his sparring sessions so he could become more familiar with the rules in boxing.

Another agenda item of interest on Wednesday is Zuffa LLC (parent company to the UFC) applying to co-promote the upcoming fight between Mayweather and McGregor on Aug. 26.

Zuffa is applying for the license in order to pay McGregor for the fight because he’s under contract to the organization. Premier Boxing Champions, through TGB Promotions, are also applying for a license to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs. McGregor card because they will handle the preliminary card airing on FOX ahead of the pay-per-view promoted by Mayweather Promotions.

Finally, the commission will hear argument to change the glove size for the upcoming fight between Mayweather and McGregor after both fighters requested the change.

Boxing fights held above 147 pounds are required to wear 10-ounce gloves and the fight between Mayweather and McGregor is being contested at 154 pounds. Mayweather specifically requested that the fighters are allowed to wear eight-ounce gloves, which would be closer to what McGregor typically wears during a MMA contest with four-ounce gloves.

The change in glove size is a big deal considering the padding that covers the fighters’ hands could allow bigger and harder shots to land with more force and impact. Both Mayweather and McGregor have predicted knockouts in this fight so the smaller gloves would certainly help with that.

The commission will ultimately decide whether or not to approve the measure during Wednesday’s meeting that kicks off at 9 a.m. PT in Las Vegas.

