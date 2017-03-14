Nevada Commission Denies Alex Oliveira’s Appeal in First Tim Means Bout

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 14, 2017
Alex Oliveira submitted Tim Means in a rematch at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 106 in Fortaleza, Brazil, but the no-contest ruling for their first fight will stand. The Nevada Athletic Commission has denied Oliveira’s appeal.

The first fight took place at UFC 207 in Las Vegas on Dec. 30. Means landed an illegal knee that rendered Oliveira unable to continue. Referee Dan Miragliotta ruled the knee accidental, leading to the no-contest ruling.

Alex OliveiraOliveira’s team appealed to the Nevada Athletic Commission, arguing that because Miragliotta was not afforded the opportunity to review the illegal knee via instant replay, the no-contest ruling was not properly determined, according to a report by MMAJunkie.com.

Means even admitted that he had thrown the knee intentionally, not realizing that new rules changes voted on by the Association of Boxing Commissions had not yet been put into effect in Nevada. If they had, the knee would have been legal. 

Despite Oliveira’s argument, the appeal was denied, according to NAC executive director Bob Bennett, who confirmed as much to MMAWeekly.com on Tuesday.

“No change in the ruling,” said Bennett. “The referee is the sole arbitrator and there was no violation in accordance with NAC/NRS 467.”

Oliveira’s manager, Alex Davis, told MMAJunkie.com that they are unlikely to challenge the commission’s decision.

