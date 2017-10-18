               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

featuredDana White Doesn’t Believe Georges St-Pierre Would Retire After a Loss at UFC 217

Dana White and Ronda Rousey

featuredDana White: Ronda Rousey Doesn’t Get Enough Credit

featuredDana White Lays Out a Path to Conor McGregor vs. Georges St-Pierre

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Reveals Conor McGregor’s Next Fight Destination, but It Won’t Be Against Nate Diaz

Neiman Gracie Looking to Bigger Things After He Finishes Late Replacement at Bellator 185

October 18, 2017
NoNo Comments

When it comes to his second round submission win over Dave Marfone in June at Bellator, welterweight Neiman Gracie couldn’t be much happier with the way the fight played out.

“I like my performance in this fight,” Gracie told MMAWeekly.com. “I feel I was able to showcase more of my striking and also my takedowns. I felt really strong and I was able to put my game to work.”

What’s even more pleasing for Gracie is the fact he got to showcase his skills at Madison Square Garden in front of what amounted to a hometown crowd.

“That was the highlight of my career up until now,” said Gracie. “It was one of the best nights of my life because I was able to fight close to home in front of my students, my friends, in the biggest area in the world. I wish I could fight there many more times.”

As part of the fourth generation of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu’s legendary Gracie family, Neiman has learned to deal with the expectations that come with his lineage, and now embraces the opportunity to live up them.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg Blasts Holly Holm, Wants to ‘Beat Her Ass’ at UFC 219

“I’m used to that pressure already because I’ve been competing since I was like 10 years old,” Gracie said. “Right now actually I enjoy it. I’m glad that I’m here I’m competing and representing my family. I’m not just teaching classes and doing whatever, I’m right here fighting and trying to do my best.

Neiman Gracie“I’m trying to build my own legacy, but I think my family is doing what we were meant to do: which is spread Jiu-Jitsu around the world. We’ve done that already and now we’re just having fun. We’re just fighting and showcasing our blood and skill in Jiu-Jitsu to the world.”

Gracie (6-0) takes on late replacement Zak Bucia (18-8) in a main card 170-pound bout at Bellator 185 on Friday in Uncasville, Conn.

“I’m going to do what I always try to do and take him down and get his back and finish (Bucia),” said Gracie.

While Gracie is looking forward to seeing where he can take his MMA career in 2018, he’s not opposed to returning to action sooner if given the opportunity.

“Usually I take it fight by fight, but it’s getting to the time where I want bigger fights,” Gracie said. “So maybe next year I am going to get some bigger fights with bigger names.

“I like to fight more often for sure. If after this fight they offer me another fight soon, I’ll take it.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA