Neil Magny’s Controversial Decision Over Johny Hendricks (UFC 207 Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Neil Magny and former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks fought to a split decision at UFC 207 on Friday. Check out the fight highlights.

RELATED > More UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Fight Highlight Videos

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram