Neil Magny’s Controversial Decision Over Johny Hendricks (UFC 207 Highlights)

December 31, 2016
(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Neil Magny and former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks fought to a split decision at UFC 207 on Friday. Check out the fight highlights.

amanda-nunes-ufc207post-750

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Post-Fight Press Co...

Dec 31, 2016No Comments7 Views

Watch the UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey post-fight press conference replay, featuring several of Saturday night's fighters from Las Vegas.

lineker-dillashaw-ufc207-highlight-750

TJ Dillashaw Dismantles Joh...

Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw dominated John Lineker in

Dec 31, 2016
cruz-garbrandt-ufc207-highlight-750

Cody Garbrandt Snatches Tit...

Dominick Cruz took on heated rival Cody Garbrandt in

Dec 31, 2016
14-Amanda-Nunes-UFC-178-weigh-750x370

Amanda Nunes Earns Bonus fo...

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the fighter bonuses stemming

Dec 31, 2016
               

