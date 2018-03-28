HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 exclusive MMAWeekly.com interview

featuredRose Namajunas: Exclusive UFC 223 Extended Video Interview

featuredAmanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington Put Friendship Aside for UFC 224 Headliner

TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

featuredDana White: T.J. Dillashaw vs. Demetrious Johnson ‘Is Not Happening’

Felice Herrig

featuredFelice Herrig Believes a Win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz Should Earn Her a Title Shot

Neil Magny vs. Gunnar Nelson Added to UFC Fight Night in Liverpool

March 28, 2018
NoNo Comments

A welterweight matchup between Neil Magny and Gunnar Nelson is on tap for the UFC’s upcoming debut card in Liverpool, England on May 27.

UFC officials confirmed the matchup on Tuesday.

Nelson will finally make his return to action after suffering a loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio in his last fight from July 2017. Nelson wanted to fight earlier in March at the UFC card in London but unfortunately he never found a willing opponent.

Now Nelson will face Magny, who is coming off arguably the biggest win of his career when he defeated former UFC interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit in his last fight.

Magny has gone 5-2 in his past seven fights including wins over Kelvin Gastelum and former champion Johny Hendricks as well.

Magny vs. Nelson joins a growing card in Liverpool with the main event expected to see local favorite Darren Till take on Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA