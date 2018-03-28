Neil Magny vs. Gunnar Nelson Added to UFC Fight Night in Liverpool

A welterweight matchup between Neil Magny and Gunnar Nelson is on tap for the UFC’s upcoming debut card in Liverpool, England on May 27.

UFC officials confirmed the matchup on Tuesday.

Nelson will finally make his return to action after suffering a loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio in his last fight from July 2017. Nelson wanted to fight earlier in March at the UFC card in London but unfortunately he never found a willing opponent.

Now Nelson will face Magny, who is coming off arguably the biggest win of his career when he defeated former UFC interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit in his last fight.

Magny has gone 5-2 in his past seven fights including wins over Kelvin Gastelum and former champion Johny Hendricks as well.

Magny vs. Nelson joins a growing card in Liverpool with the main event expected to see local favorite Darren Till take on Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.