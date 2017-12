Neil Magny on Difficult Year Following His Brother Being Killed (UFC 219)

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

A celebratory Neil Magny after defeating Carlos Condit at UFC 219 quickly turned somber as subject shifted to the loss of his brother, who was killed just a few months ago.

TRENDING > Tim Elliot Was On a ‘Destructive Path’ After Coach Robert Follis Committed Suicide