Neil Magny: I Don’t Have a Single Advantage in This Fight

Neil Magny has one of the toughest fights of his career ahead of him at UFC 219 when he faces Carlos Condit, and he knows it. Magny readily admits that he doesn’t see any area of the fight that he holds a single advantage, but believes that will only bring out the best in him.

“I’m gonna have to literally go out there and fight for everything I want in this fight,” Magny said. “It’s exciting. I look forward to it.”

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night's main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender's bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.

