Nate Jennerman Looking to ‘Keep It Standing’ Against Bobby Moffett in LFA 20 Co-Main Event

While both his fights in 2017 have ended with him on the winning end, the manner in which he progressed through each bout to get the victory couldn’t have been opposite for featherweight prospect Nate Jennerman.

First against Shawn West at Caged Aggression 19 in March, Jennerman had difficulties leading into the bout which affected his performance, and then against Damion Hill in May at LFA 12 he was able to have a much more dominating outing.

“The first one (against West) was a little rough,” Jennerman told MMAWeekly.com. “I didn’t have the fight camp that I wanted. I was really hesitant in the fight, and I paid for in the first round by getting knocked down a couple times. I came back and chocked him out in the second. It was good to come back from the adversity, but it wasn’t my favorite fight.

“My LFA debut against Damion Hill was a short notice fight after my original opponent dropped out. I’m really glad he took the fight, and I was really happy to get it done in the first round like I told everybody I was going to.”

Since turning pro in late 2013, Jennerman feels like he’s been making incremental improvements over the past couple years, and even larger developmental jumps of late.

“I don’t feel like my game has completely changed, but there are so many little differences that make what I do so much better now as opposed to how it was,” said Jennerman.

“Even in this fight camp, my coach and I just had a huge breakthrough and everything changed. If I can keep getting little breakthroughs in each camp, the fighter that I am in my next fight is significantly better than the one in the last fight.”

Jennerman (9-2) will look to implement his new skills when he takes on fellow top prospect Bobby Moffett (9-2) in the a 145-pound co-main event at LFA 20 on Friday in Prior Lake, Minn.

“Bobby is no slouch,” Jennerman said. “I’m definitely not looking past Bobby at all. He’s a really good wrestler and a black belt in Jiu-Jitsu, so I’m looking to keep it standing. If he takes a wild shot at me with his neck out, I’m not afraid to snatch his neck and take that home too.”

Jennerman believes a win over Moffett could very much be the gateway to either an immediate step to the next level of MMA or a title opportunity that could afford him that same move in the future.

“Bobby is a really high caliber opponent – the type of opponent I need to be facing so I can take my career to the next level,” said Jennerman. “I believe a win over Bobby puts me in a great position to go straight to the UFC or puts me in line for a title shot. I’d love to take (champion) Kevin Aguilar out and get the LFA belt.

“I would hope that I don’t have to wait until next year. I’m looking to fight right away again this year. If possible, and injury-free, I’d like to fight two more times this year.”

