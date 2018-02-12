Nate Diaz Trumps Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather in Social Media Scuffle

While Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have been going toe-to-toe in the social media cage, Nate Diaz swooped in to make it a Triple Threat match.

Just when it seemed the fervor from the Mayweather vs. McGregor boxing match spectacle had died down, Mayweather started teasing a move to mixed martial arts. There was, of course, no way that McGregor couldn’t respond.

Floyd Mayweather Drops a Fake Elbow on Conor McGregor

Their social media rantings hit a fever pitch this past weekend when Mayweather laid a heavily photoshopped fictitious elbow on McGregor.

Certified Killa vs Certified Bitch pic.twitter.com/N0GcWrycEL — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) February 11, 2018

Conor McGregor Retaliates for Floyd Mayweather’s Fake Elbow

The UFC lightweight champion responded with a pic of his own. McGregor’s response, however, was from a real fight with Nate Diaz, in which he landed a real elbow, and walked away with a decision victory at UFC 202.

McGregor’s response to Mayweather appears to have ruffled Diaz’s feathers.

A real elbow in a real fight. pic.twitter.com/9kZ7Opw8Zl — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 11, 2018

Nate Diaz Trumps Both Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather

While Mayweather and McGregor distracted each other, Diaz swooped in a with a response to McGregor’s pic of him landing an elbow on Diaz. Diaz posted a pic of himself in full mount on McGregor, softening him up for an eventual fight ending rear naked choke.

In this social media trifecta of trash talk, we give the game, set, and match to Nate Diaz, who, in our eyes, got the better of both Mayweather and McGregor.