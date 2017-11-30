Nate Diaz Stockton Slaps Dana White Over Lying About Proposed Fight with Tyron Woodley

UFC president Dana White recently shot down speculation that a fight between welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Nate Diaz was ever on the table.

White said it was a UFC employee that went “off the reservation,” having exploratory conversations about the fight, but the fight was never offered.

Since White’s comments, Woodley and now Diaz have both questioned the sincerity of their bosses denial.

Once the bout was officially dead, Woodley said that he has decided to move forward with shoulder surgery that he was willing to put off in order to fight Diaz.

Diaz, on the other hand, took dead aim at White, blasting him with an Instagram post asking why he was lying and throwing in a little Stockton slap for good measure.

Shutup bitch. Your both thirsty …. And why is u lying A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Nov 30, 2017 at 2:12pm PST

