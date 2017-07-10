Nate Diaz Roasts Conor McGregor and Dana White on the Eve of World Tour

As the rest of the world prepares to witness Floyd Mayweather face off with Conor McGregor at a press conference on Tuesday, Nate Diaz is less than impressed by the matchup.

The former lightweight title contender vented his frustrations at McGregor and UFC president Dana White with a pair of posts on Instagram on Sunday after the lightweight champion arrived in Los Angeles for his first face off with Mayweather this week.

Diaz first took aim at McGregor, who he defeated by rear naked choke this past March before losing a very close majority decision in the rematch last August at UFC 202.

“Little [expletive],” Diaz wrote. “Got your ass beat. You lost [expletive]. I’m the champ.”