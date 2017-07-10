Nate Diaz Roasts Conor McGregor and Dana White on the Eve of World Tour

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 10, 2017
As the rest of the world prepares to witness Floyd Mayweather face off with Conor McGregor at a press conference on Tuesday, Nate Diaz is less than impressed by the matchup.

The former lightweight title contender vented his frustrations at McGregor and UFC president Dana White with a pair of posts on Instagram on Sunday after the lightweight champion arrived in Los Angeles for his first face off with Mayweather this week.

Diaz first took aim at McGregor, who he defeated by rear naked choke this past March before losing a very close majority decision in the rematch last August at UFC 202.

“Little [expletive],” Diaz wrote. “Got your ass beat. You lost [expletive]. I’m the champ.”

Little bitches

From there, Diaz turned his attention to White, who was posing in the photo with McGregor after the two of them both landed in private planes at the Los Angeles airport.

Diaz posted a photo from an episode of White’s “Lookin’ for a Fight” series earlier this year where he gave the UFC president one of his signature “Stockton slaps”.

He then added a photo where he was slapping McGregor from their first fight at UFC 196 last year with an interesting caption to the photos.

There's 1 boss here … @ufc don't forget to repost my shit..

A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on

“There’s one boss here,” Diaz wrote. “UFC — don’t forget to repost my [expletive].”

Judging by his posts about White and McGregor, it doesn’t appear Diaz is too concerned about his future in the UFC where he’s stated numerous times that he doesn’t plan to return to fighting without proper monetary compensation.

