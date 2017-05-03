Nate Diaz Rips Into Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, UFC, and Everyone Else! (video)

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Nate Diaz hasn’t fought in several months, since he lost a decision to Conor McGregor in their rematch in August. There has been a lot of talk, a lot rumors, a lot of callouts, but Diaz has remained out of the spotlight.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping Blasts His Critics, While Conor McGregor Walks on Water

He re-emerged on Wednesday in a special interview on The MMA Hour, where Diaz took UFC president Dana White, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather, Tony Ferguson, and nearly everyone else to task for selling wolf tickets.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram