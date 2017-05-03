HOT OFF THE WIRE
featuredNate Diaz Says He Won’t Return to UFC in 2017

Anderson Silva

featuredAnderson Silva Will Retire if He Doesn’t Get Yoel Romero at UFC 212

featuredDana White Admits to Giving Conor McGregor ‘Longer Leash’ Than Others

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredConor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Talks Have Stalled

Nate Diaz Rips Into Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, UFC, and Everyone Else! (video)

May 3, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Nate Diaz hasn’t fought in several months, since he lost a decision to Conor McGregor in their rematch in August. There has been a lot of talk, a lot rumors, a lot of callouts, but Diaz has remained out of the spotlight.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping Blasts His Critics, While Conor McGregor Walks on Water

He re-emerged on Wednesday in a special interview on The MMA Hour, where Diaz took UFC president Dana White, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather, Tony Ferguson, and nearly everyone else to task for selling wolf tickets.

