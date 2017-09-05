Nate Diaz Rips Conor McGregor Following Loss to Floyd Mayweather

Nate Diaz rarely misses a chance to take a swing at Conor McGregor.

The latest incident came in a message via Instagram on Tuesday where Diaz blasted a photo originally posted by the UFC while touting McGregor’s message saying “I never lose — either I win or I learn”.

That was more than enough ammunition for Diaz to fire back at McGregor following his recent 10th round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather.

“He punched himself out the same way he lost in the UFC there was no learning going on,” Diaz wrote. “Over promotion bull(expletive) get off the nuts. This the (expletive) I’m talking about.

“Bruce Lee would’ve never lost like that.”

He punched himself out the same way he lost in the Ufc there was no learning goin on.. #overpromotion bullshit get off the nuts this the shit I’m talking about Bruce Lee would’ve never lost like that. #realninjashit A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

Of course Diaz was able to tire McGregor out himself when they met for the first time in 2016 where he handed the Irishman his only loss inside the UFC Octagon via second round rear naked choke.

The second remark about Bruce Lee was a deceptive low blow after McGregor said in the lead-up to his fight with Mayweather that the only way the 49-0 boxer could find someone to mimic him in training was to create a clone of the legendary martial artist and film star.

TRENDING > What Did Conor McGregor Say to Dana White After Losing to Floyd Mayweather?

Needless to say, Diaz was listening and wasn’t all that impressed with McGregor’s self-comparison to Lee.

It’s been rumored ever since the fight with Mayweather ended that McGregor’s return to the UFC could be a trilogy matchup against Diaz to settle the score once and for all.

Currently, Diaz and McGregor are tied up at one win a piece and clearly there’s still some bad blood brewing between these two UFC superstars.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram