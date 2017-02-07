Nate Diaz Responds to Dana White’s UFC Fight Offer

UFC president Dana White recently said that Nate Diaz had been offered a fight, and he was awaiting a response. It appears that he now has one.

“We just offered Nate Diaz a fight, and we’re waiting to hear back from him. So we’ll see,” White told USA Today ahead of the Super Bowl in Houston.

“(The Diaz brothers) say they want a fight. I offered Nick Diaz two fights. He turned down two fights. I offered him Robbie Lawler. Robbie Lawler accepted the fight. Then I just offered him Demian Maia. Nick Diaz turned down two fights. And then we just offered Nate a fight and we’re waiting to hear back from him.”

RELATED > Nick Diaz Turned Down Rematch with Robbie Lawler

Prior to White saying that he had offered Nate Diaz a fight, Diaz told the Los Angeles Times that the UFC had been keeping him on the sidelines. Since he wasn’t getting a fight, or at least not getting one he wanted, Diaz decided to follow in arch-rival Conor McGregor‘s footsteps. The Irishman recently received a boxing license in California and was pursing another boxing license in Nevada.

“I know what this is: I’m being put on the shelf,” Diaz told the Los Angeles Times. “That’s why I’m trying to get a boxing license.”

Now that White has put Diaz on the spot by saying a fight was offered for him to step into the Octagon, Diaz has apparently isn’t taking it as a serious offer.

“Lol at your fight…” he commented on Twitter, presumably responding to White.

In late December, Diaz told MMAFighting.com, “I’m only fighting at lightweight for a big fight or 20 million (dollars) just to take the call. Until then, I’m just living my life.”

Speculation centered on former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez as the opponent that White offered Diaz. Apparently, Diaz either doesn’t see that as a big enough fight or the UFC didn’t ante up the $20 million that he wanted.

Lol at your fight… — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 4, 2017

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram