Nate Diaz Reportedly Faces Million-Dollar Lawsuit by Former Agents

Nate Diaz hasn’t fought inside the Octagon for nearly a year, but it appears he may soon be fighting inside a court room.

Diaz, according to a report by TMZ Sports, is facing a million-dollar lawsuit filed by his former agents, The Ballengee Group.

The Ballengee Group filed the lawsuit in District Court in Dallas, one of the locations where they have offices. They claimed in the lawsuit that The Ballengee Group had represented Diaz since 2014 and was integral in securing his fights from 2014 through the second Conor McGregor fight at UFC 202 in August of 2016. Those fights included Rafael dos Anjos, Michael Johnson, and the first McGregor fight at UFC 196.

The Ballengee Group claims it was “unexpectedly” fired about a month prior to the second McGregor fight, after the deal had been secured. Money owed for that bout is what the suit addresses. Specifically, The Ballengee Group claims that Diaz owes them more than $1 million in damages, according to a filing by attorney Jason Friedman.

The Ballengee Group claims Diaz never paid the money owed it for securing the second McGregor fight, which went on to become one of the UFC’s highest selling pay-per-view events of all time.

Diaz has not fought since UFC 202, while McGregor has gone on to secure a mega-fight with Floyd Mayweather that is expected to pay him upwards of $100 million.

Diaz has yet to comment on the lawsuit.

