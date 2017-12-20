Nate Diaz Not Willing to Fight Until UFC Asks Nicely

UFC president Dana White has said that Nate Diaz has turned down every fight the UFC has offered.

“For a year and a half, we’ve been offering him fights… We continuously offer him fights and he continuously turns them down,” he said in late November.

Maybe he’s just not asking nicely. That’s all Diaz said that he wants: for the UFC to ask nicely and give him some respect.

“At the moment, I’m not logged in to anything or talking about anything. But I have some ideas for this year. When it’s time to pull the trigger, I’ll bust it out,” Diaz said about any potential fights during a recent Okwerdz podcast.

Diaz has said that he’d like to box and has been trying to do so for years, but he’s been locked up in a UFC contract and the fight promotion won’t allow him to box.

That said, he’s willing for his plans in 2018 to include mixed martial arts, but he doesn’t feel like he’s been treated properly in order for the allure to be strong enough. After all, having fought for several million dollars in his past couple of fights with Conor McGregor, circumstances have changed, and Diaz doesn’t need to fight.

“I’m not fighting because I am a fighter. (Others are) fighting because someone’s telling you to fight,” he said of the critics amongst his peers. “I’ll fight whenever the (expletive) I want to fight. That’s because I’m a G, (expletive). I’m a fighter myself. I ain’t trying to do what nobody says; I’ll do what I say. And I will fight when I am approached respectably.

“Things changed, and I don’t need to fight. I’ll fight anybody, but I don’t ‘need’ to fight anybody. And the (other) fighters are like, ‘He’s not a fighter.’ I’m like, it sounds like you’re being manipulated into trying to manipulate me into getting into a fight,” Diaz continued.

“Ask nicely, (expletives). Ask nicely. I’m talking about the organization, the fighters. And make it a big deal, because I’m not trying to sign a contract just because it’s a good idea for you guys.”

