               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor, Dana White, and Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Confirms Floyd Mayweather is in Serious Discussions for UFC Deal

Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

featuredCoach: Georges St-Pierre Will Return for Epic Fight; Teases Conor McGregor

Robert Follis - UFC 216

featuredLongtime MMA Coach Robert Follis Has Died

Robert Whittaker - UFC 213

featuredRobert Whittaker: ‘I Am the Real Champ’

Nate Diaz Not Willing to Fight Until UFC Asks Nicely

December 20, 2017
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White has said that Nate Diaz has turned down every fight the UFC has offered. 

“For a year and a half, we’ve been offering him fights… We continuously offer him fights and he continuously turns them down,” he said in late November.

Maybe he’s just not asking nicely. That’s all Diaz said that he wants: for the UFC to ask nicely and give him some respect.

“At the moment, I’m not logged in to anything or talking about anything. But I have some ideas for this year. When it’s time to pull the trigger, I’ll bust it out,” Diaz said about any potential fights during a recent Okwerdz podcast.

Nate DiazDiaz has said that he’d like to box and has been trying to do so for years, but he’s been locked up in a UFC contract and the fight promotion won’t allow him to box.

That said, he’s willing for his plans in 2018 to include mixed martial arts, but he doesn’t feel like he’s been treated properly in order for the allure to be strong enough. After all, having fought for several million dollars in his past couple of fights with Conor McGregor, circumstances have changed, and Diaz doesn’t need to fight.

“I’m not fighting because I am a fighter. (Others are) fighting because someone’s telling you to fight,” he said of the critics amongst his peers. “I’ll fight whenever the (expletive) I want to fight. That’s because I’m a G, (expletive). I’m a fighter myself. I ain’t trying to do what nobody says; I’ll do what I say. And I will fight when I am approached respectably.

TRENDING > Dana White Confirms Floyd Mayweather is in Serious Discussions for UFC Deal

“Things changed, and I don’t need to fight. I’ll fight anybody, but I don’t ‘need’ to fight anybody. And the (other) fighters are like, ‘He’s not a fighter.’ I’m like, it sounds like you’re being manipulated into trying to manipulate me into getting into a fight,” Diaz continued.

“Ask nicely, (expletives). Ask nicely. I’m talking about the organization, the fighters. And make it a big deal, because I’m not trying to sign a contract just because it’s a good idea for you guys.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA