HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou – The Aftermath

Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Says She Has Agreed to Fight Amanda Nunes at UFC 226

featuredDaniel Cormier Resolved To Retire from Fighting By the Time He’s 40 Years Old

featuredIs Cain Velasquez the Last Man Standing to Oppose Stipe Miocic?

Nate Diaz Hints At Possible Return to the UFC in May or June

January 23, 2018
NoNo Comments

Nate Diaz may be looking for a fight.

Following an absence from the sport since August 2016, Diaz seems to be teasing a potential return to action later this year with a message he dropped on Instagram on Tuesday.

Diaz had been posting several photos from his fight career before dropping this final message that hinted as a possible return to action in 2018. 

“Sick of sitting around waiting for you f–kers to do s–t,” Diaz wrote. “There’s no excitement in this fight s–t step your games up. I’ll see you around May, June. Sincerely The Real Champ.”

The last time Diaz stepped foot in the Octagon was for his five round epic against Conor McGregor where he lost a razor close majority decision. That fight came five months after Diaz submitted McGregor in less than two rounds when they met at UFC 196.

Since that time, Diaz has seemed uninterested in booking another fight unless it was the trilogy against McGregor. The UFC has offered him matchups against Eddie Alvarez, Tony Ferguson and most recently a rumored fight against welterweight champion Tyron Woodley that came and went before UFC 219.

Judging by his latest post on social media, Diaz is at least contemplating another fight, although there’s no telling on who he might target for his return to action. Either way, Diaz fighting again would be welcome news for the UFC as they continue to plot out the course for events in 2018. 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA