Nate Diaz Hints At Possible Return to the UFC in May or June

Nate Diaz may be looking for a fight.

Following an absence from the sport since August 2016, Diaz seems to be teasing a potential return to action later this year with a message he dropped on Instagram on Tuesday.

Diaz had been posting several photos from his fight career before dropping this final message that hinted as a possible return to action in 2018.

“Sick of sitting around waiting for you f–kers to do s–t,” Diaz wrote. “There’s no excitement in this fight s–t step your games up. I’ll see you around May, June. Sincerely The Real Champ.”

The last time Diaz stepped foot in the Octagon was for his five round epic against Conor McGregor where he lost a razor close majority decision. That fight came five months after Diaz submitted McGregor in less than two rounds when they met at UFC 196.

Since that time, Diaz has seemed uninterested in booking another fight unless it was the trilogy against McGregor. The UFC has offered him matchups against Eddie Alvarez, Tony Ferguson and most recently a rumored fight against welterweight champion Tyron Woodley that came and went before UFC 219.

Judging by his latest post on social media, Diaz is at least contemplating another fight, although there’s no telling on who he might target for his return to action. Either way, Diaz fighting again would be welcome news for the UFC as they continue to plot out the course for events in 2018.