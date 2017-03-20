Nate Diaz Declares Dana White is ‘Making (Expletive) Up’ About Him

UFC president Dana White has said the Nate Diaz and his brother, Nick, keep turning down UFC fight offers. Nate Diaz isn’t too happy about it.

“We just offered Nate Diaz a fight, and we’re waiting to hear back from him. So we’ll see,” White told USA Today ahead of the Super Bowl in Houston in early February.

“(The Diaz brothers) say they want a fight. I offered Nick Diaz two fights. He turned down two fights. I offered him Robbie Lawler. Robbie Lawler accepted the fight. Then I just offered him Demian Maia. Nick Diaz turned down two fights. And then we just offered Nate a fight and we’re waiting to hear back from him.”

The fight that White supposedly offered Nate at that point was against Eddie Alvarez, to which Diaz responded with a tweet saying, “Lol at your fight.”

After White recently spoke to TMZ, telling them that the Diaz brothers were continuing to turn down fights, Nate again took to Twitter to rebuke the UFC’s head honcho.

“This (expletive) can’t stop making (expletive) up about me,” he wrote. “And I haven’t been offered any fights except the one laughed at.”

So when will either of the Diaz brothers fight again in the Octagon? It certainly doesn’t appear to be any time soon.

This fucker can't stop making shit up about me and I haven't been offered any fights except the one Iaughed at

