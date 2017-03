Nate Diaz Confirms He’s Walking Around at 200 Pounds Before Conor McGregor Rematch

When asked if it was true, Nate Diaz confirmed that he was walking around at 200 pounds only two weeks away from his 170-pound rematch against Conor McGregor at UFC 202.

