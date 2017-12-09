Nate Diaz Claims He Turned Down UFC Offer to Fight for the Title “In Any Weight Class”

Nate Diaz wants the right opportunity to come along if he’s going to fight in the UFC again but that doesn’t mean competing for a title.

Diaz took to Twitter on Friday where he claims that the UFC recently offered him a title shot in any division in the promotion but he just wasn’t interested.

Diaz was offered an interim lightweight title fight against Tony Ferguson during the summer as well as a shot at welterweight champion Tyron Woodley but obviously neither fight came together.

“UFC offered me title fight in any weight class,” Diaz wrote. “I’m cool though. I’ll give [them] a shot when they do something good.

“Onto the next sport for now.”

Ufc offered me title fight in any weight class Im kool though I'll givem a shot when they do something good

On to the next sport for now ?? — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 9, 2017

Diaz then placed a boxing glove at the end of his message, perhaps hinting that he’s interested in pursuing a boxing match rather than anything the UFC is offering right now.

Diaz hasn’t fought since UFC 202 in 2016 when he lost a very close majority decision to Conor McGregor. That fight came five months after Diaz submitted McGregor in their first fight at UFC 196.

Since then, Diaz has declined every offer the UFC has made to him while holding out for more money or the potential to face McGregor for a third time, which would undoubtedly be his biggest payday possible.

As far as boxing goes, Diaz has trained in the sport for years alongside his brother Nick, who had previously teased a possible run in boxing as well. Whether or not that will actually happen remains to be seen but it’s clear Diaz isn’t interested in anything the UFC is offering right now to entice him back into the Octagon.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram