Nate Diaz Celebrates with Floyd Mayweather, Rips the UFC After the Fight

Nate Diaz didn’t walk out to the ring with Floyd Mayweather as some suspected going into Saturday night, but he definitely celebrated with him afterwards.

Diaz attended the historic fight between Mayweather and Conor McGregor before heading backstage to offer his congratulations to the former multi-division champion who moved to 50-0 with the win.

Mayweather earned a 10th round TKO to finish McGregor, who was making his professional boxing debut in the fight.

“Congrats to the champ last night 50-0,” Diaz said while posting a photo alongside Mayweather.

Before the fight was official, Mayweather had called the former UFC lightweight title contender and promised that he was going to finish off McGregor after Diaz choked him out last year.

It seems Diaz was more than happy to celebrate with him after the fight as McGregor lost by TKO for the first time in his career in mixed martial arts or boxing.

Diaz also took a not so subtle shot at the UFC in another post on Instagram from his walk down the red carpet before the fights took place.

“Thug ass gangster on the field,” Diaz wrote. “No, thanks to the b–ch ass UFC. We coming in anyways.”

Diaz is likely referring to the tickets he got to the event and how it didn’t come from the UFC. Prior to the fight, UFC president Dana White had mentioned that the promotion was responsible for purchasing their own tickets to the fight so very few athletes had even called to ask for seats to the show that reportedly drew more than $80 million for the live gate.

Either way, Diaz took a shot at the UFC after making his appearance at the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight.

