Nate Diaz Backs Conor McGregor’s UFC 223 Backstage Melee

April 5, 2018
Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have a history, but in this moment in time, Diaz appears to be supporting McGregor’s recent actions that have been characterized as nothing less than thuggery.

If you were under a rock on Thursday – or maybe at work, doing your job – McGregor and his entourage unceremoniously appeared after the UFC 223 Media Day, headed to the loading docks where the media day participants were loading into vans to return to the fighter hotel. 

As they were loading up, McGregor and his crew started throwing barricades and nearly anything that wasn’t nailed down at one of the vans, which reportedly had Khabib Nurmagomedov on board.

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor UFC 202 Post-FightA van window was smashed, UFC 223 main carder Michael Chiesa suffered multiple cuts on his head and face, co-main event fighter Rose Namajunas was shaken up, and UFC president Dana White was fuming!

The incident apparently stemmed from an altercation earlier in the week where UFC 223 headliner Khabib Nurmagomedov had a confrontation with Conor McGregor’s teammate Artem Lobov. McGregor, Lobov, and several others were reportedly trying to track down Nurmagomedov at the Barclays Center on Thursday.

They may have gone a step too far, however, as the New York Police Department is now hunting McGregor down to speak with him as part of its investigation. With Chiesa being injured and his participation in doubt pending weigh-ins and a medical review by the New York State Athletic Commission, whether McGregor is arrested or not, the situation is likely to end anytime soon.

Though McGregor received immediate criticism from nearly all sides on this one, his longtime rival, Nate Diaz, appears to approve of his thuggish reaction to the Nurmagomedov and Lobov incident. 

“He shouldn’t have been trying to punk his boy when he was alone, like a bully,” Diaz wrote on Twitter, seemingly referencing Nurmagomedov confronting Lobov. “Then he expects not to get rolled on… (expletive) rookie… And then stay on the bus. Haha. You guys got punked.”

Conor McGregor and His Team Go Berserk After UFC 223 Media Day

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

               

