Nate Diaz and Brendan Schaub Get in Backstage Confrontation at Mayweather vs. McGregor (video)

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather buried the hatchet after their main event bout on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but not everyone was so quick to put the pre-fight hype behind them.
Backstage at the arena, UFC fighter Nate Diaz and UFC veteran Brendan Schaub got into a backstage confrontation while arguing the merits of McGregor’s efforts in the ring.
Lucky for everyone, their confrontation was caught on video…
Nate Diaz & Brendan Schaub get into it backstage at #MayMac fight! @arielhelwani @FrontRowBrian @TalkMMA @bokamotoESPN @MMAFighting pic.twitter.com/P6PKOSXIxq
— Oj Regis (@OJEntertainment) August 27, 2017
