Nate Diaz and Brendan Schaub Get in Backstage Confrontation at Mayweather vs. McGregor (video)

hot-sauce-featuredNate Diaz and Brendan Schaub Get in Backstage Confrontation at Mayweather vs. McGregor (video)

August 27, 2017
Brendan Schaub and Nate Diaz - Mayweather vs McGregorConor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather buried the hatchet after their main event bout on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but not everyone was so quick to put the pre-fight hype behind them.

Backstage at the arena, UFC fighter Nate Diaz and UFC veteran Brendan Schaub got into a backstage confrontation while arguing the merits of McGregor’s efforts in the ring.

Lucky for everyone, their confrontation was caught on video…

