Nate Andrews Hopes a CES 49 Win Will Pave the Way to the UFC

2017 played out much the same as the previous two years did for lightweight Nate Andrews.

In two bouts in 2017, Andrews was able to go undefeated and finish both opponents, continuing the streak he had started in 2015.

“I feel like I performed really well,” Andrews told MMAweekly.com. “I went out there and got the job done and got the finish (in both fights).

“Bruce Boyington was a very tough opponent and threw a lot of flashy things, but I came ready for that fight. And then my last opponent (Tyler Combs) was a tough gritty dude with a lot of fights, so that was one of the fights you have to take real seriously because you never know what kind of fight you’ll have that night.”

Though he had nine months between his last fight of 2016 and his first bout of 2017, Andrews was able to get right back in the swing of things and continue his upward trajectory without any hitches.

“I didn’t feel any ring rust,” said Andrews. “I felt fine. Both training camps went fight. My cardio was fine. My weight was never an issue. I feel like I fell right back into things.

“I just feel that I keep making little improvements year by year. The biggest improvement I feel is me feeling more comfortable and getting more confident as time goes on. I don’t get the nerves I get before a fight as much as I used to. Now I just feel like I’m going out there and having fun.”

Andrews (12-1) will square off against Chris Padilla (9-3) in a 155-pound championship main card bout at CES 49 on Friday in Lincoln, R.I.

“I feel like it’s a really good match-up,” said Andrews. “(Padilla) is really tough. He has a good record. I have to go out there and really stick to my game plan and capitalize on his mistakes. I feel anywhere the fight goes, I’ll have the advantage. I’ve got to be smart, be on my toes and prepare for anything.”

Should Andrews pick up the CES championship, he could place himself in a position to make a jump to the next level in 2017.

“The goal right now is to win this fight, but the yearly goal is to be in the UFC,” Andrews said. “That was my goal last year. I felt like I’ve done enough to get that opportunity, but it hasn’t arrived yet. I’m hoping that after this win, the opportunity comes along.”