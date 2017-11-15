Nate Andrews Going for the Finish Over Tyler Combs at CES 47

Coming off a nine-month layoff, lightweight prospect Nate Andrews was able to carry momentum he’s been building up the past couple years and pick up his fifth straight win in a row against Bruce Boyington at CES 45 in August.

According to Andrews, he was able to use the time off productively and felt unencumbered by the layoff heading into the bout with Boyington.

“I feel like I performed really well against Bruce,” Andrews told MMAWeekly.com. “It was a very tough fight. He was a very tough opponent. He was very technical and threw explosive kicks. I weathered the storm. I fought smart and I got the job done.

“I kept training and learned some new things and new techniques. I sharpened up my tools. I didn’t feel any ring rust (in the Boyington fight).”

During Andrews’ winning streak, he’s been finish all five of his fights both with submissions and TKOs, proving he’s one of the most complete fighters in the CES.

“I think my overall game has shone through in these fights,” said Andrews. “If it goes to the ground, I can finish the fight there. If it stays standing, I can finish the fight there. I think I’ve shown that I’m very well-rounded.”

Andrews (11-1) will go for his sixth win in a row when he faces Tyler Combs (14-16-1) in a main card 155-pound bout at CES 47 on Friday in Lincoln, R.I.

“I think Tyler is another very game opponent, a very experienced opponent,” Andrews said. “I think he’s going to come out strong in the beginning. I’m going to have to weather the storm, use my range and then pick him apart from the outside, and get the finish wherever it ends up, whether it’s standing or on the ground.”

Though he has thoughts towards moving up to the next level in his career in 2018, Andrews knows in order to make those bigger dreams come true he’s going to first get past Combs on November 17.

“The overall goal is to make it to the UFC, but as of right now the goal is to win this fight,” said Andrews. “The only thing on my mind right now is staying focused on the task at hand. After that we’ll start worrying about what’s next, but right now all that matters is this upcoming fight.”

