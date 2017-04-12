HOT OFF THE WIRE
Myron Dennis: ‘I’ll Probably Be Danilo Marques’ Toughest Opponent’

April 12, 2017
Though he spend just over a month on The Ultimate Fighter 23, light-heavyweight Myron Dennis feels his time on the show has made a definite impact on his MMA career.

Not only does Dennis notice the attention he gets from people in his area, but the training he received has also been able to further develop his MMA game.

“I definitely have a lot more eyes on me now since the show,” Dennis told MMAWeekly.com. “A lot of people are expecting big things. Nowadays, I’ll go to a restaurant or grocery store and people in my hometown will recognize me. That’s pretty cool.

“The training out there helps a lot. I was out there six weeks. It was basically walking into a seminar because you had high-level coaches every day.”

Though he has had nearly 20 MMA fights, Dennis is primarily known for his kickboxing prowess. While he has been able to adapt his striking game to MMA, Dennis does note one big difference between the two fighting styles.

“The gloves are a lot smaller (in MMA), so it doesn’t take a lot to knock somebody out,” he said. “And since they are smaller, you can’t play the high guard as much and hide behind them like you can with the 10 or 12 ounce gloves you can in kickboxing.”

Dennis (12-6) will look to pick up his first win of 2017 when he takes on Danilo Marques (7-1) in a 205-pound main event of Legacy Fighting Alliance 9 in Shawnee, Okla., on Friday.

“He’s got a lot of finishes back in Brazil, but I don’t feel his opponents had the best record – I think that’s the biggest thing, I have a lot more tougher opponents on my record – I think I’ll probably be his toughest opponent,” said Dennis of Marques.

“I’m going to treat it like every fight; because normally (my opponent’s) game plan is to take me down, and if it isn’t, once they get hit, that normally turns into the game plan.”

Along with being his first time headlining an LFA event, Dennis also gets to fight on the same card as his brother Demoreo for the first time in their MMA careers.

“This is the first time we’ve ever fought on the same card, so we’re pretty excited about that, and there’s a lot of local buzz about that,” Dennis said. “We’re pretty competitive in the gym, but we’re pretty supportive of each other. I do joke in the gym to not forget that he’s the opening act for me.”

At 28 years old, Dennis knows now he is in the prime of his career, so he intends on making the most of his opportunity in the LFA and make a mark in the light-heavyweight division.

“I’m going to get a lot of exposure,” he said. “They’re doing a good job of building stars. I definitely want to go out there and not just win, but make a statement and scare a lot of these 205ers.”

