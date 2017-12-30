Myles Jury Lands Jump Knee from the Matrix in Victory Over Rick Glenn (UFC 219 Highlights)

Check out the cool 360 replay of Myles Jury's flying knee in his big win over Rick Glenn! #UFC219 https://t.co/cQt2U8OQ0w — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 31, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Myles Jury’s win over Rick Glenn at UFC 219 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The fight promotion next makes its first trip to St. Louis, Mo., for UFC Fight Night 124 to kick off the New Year. A featherweight non-title fight between Jeremy Stephens and Doo Ho Choi, as well as a middleweight showdown between Uriah Hall and Vitor Belfort.

