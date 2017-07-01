More Conor McGregor Training Footage Surfaces

REACTION is comprised often of a sizeable PREDICTION. Using the chaotic trajectory of a flying card to keep @thenotoriousmma sharp, adaptive and responsive to an unexpected situation, with focus on abandoning original prediction and installing a secondary one in a fraction of a second – an ability that often makes the difference between the BEST and just GOOD. Ongoing work towards Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather – August 26th. Just adding my small ‘squeeze of lime’ onto all the hard grind that goes on daily as it is – sparring, mitts, heavy bag, cardio, etc. * Camera work and editing @serpiconinja #conormcgregor #movementculture #mcgregorvsmayweather #boxing #idoportal

