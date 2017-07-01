More Conor McGregor Training Footage Surfaces

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor prepares himself to box unbeaten Floyd Mayweather Jr. on August 26 in Las Vegas. Watch “The Notorious” work with his movement coach Ido Portal.
REACTION is comprised often of a sizeable PREDICTION. Using the chaotic trajectory of a flying card to keep @thenotoriousmma sharp, adaptive and responsive to an unexpected situation, with focus on abandoning original prediction and installing a secondary one in a fraction of a second – an ability that often makes the difference between the BEST and just GOOD. Ongoing work towards Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather – August 26th. Just adding my small ‘squeeze of lime’ onto all the hard grind that goes on daily as it is – sparring, mitts, heavy bag, cardio, etc. * Camera work and editing @serpiconinja #conormcgregor #movementculture #mcgregorvsmayweather #boxing #idoportal
More movement to go along with all the huge amount of daily traditional work: mitts, heavy bag, cardio and lots of sparring. Keeping the brain quick, the eyes sharp, the feet light. When such a zero impact drill is involved the ‘software is upgraded without damaging the hardware’ (John Kavanagh) and extra motor learning and re-patterning can occur at scenarios that are hard to target in traditional sparring in such dosages and frequency. At the same time these are not rehearsed or pre-set sequences. This will need to be transfered later into sparring but provides room for experimentation, growth, research and lots of extra practice to feed into sparring and technical work. A major reason why many fighters can’t break through plateus and fail to continue to evolve beyond a certain point is the minimal amount of experimentation, research and trial&error made possible inside a regime of solely heavy sparring rounds from one hand or simple, predetermined and dry technical work from the other. @thenotoriousmma #mcgregorvsmayweather #conormcgregor #idoportal #ufc #boxing #movementculture
@thenotoriousmma looking better than ever. Sharper, looser, more diverse, balanced, moving well, with a crack at the end of the whip. Proud of a man who never stops improving himself, learning, discovering, digging and practicing. Even at a place where most would get out of the fire, he goes deeper into the flames. I have nothing but respect for these choices, money-shmoney, boxing shmoxing or winning shminning cause that’s what truly matters at the end of the day. #conormcgregor #movementculture #boxing #ufc #idoportal