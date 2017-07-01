HOT OFF THE WIRE
More Conor McGregor Training Footage Surfaces

July 1, 2017
1 Comment

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor prepares himself to box unbeaten Floyd Mayweather Jr. on August 26 in Las Vegas. Watch “The Notorious” work with his movement coach Ido Portal.

 

More movement to go along with all the huge amount of daily traditional work: mitts, heavy bag, cardio and lots of sparring. Keeping the brain quick, the eyes sharp, the feet light. When such a zero impact drill is involved the ‘software is upgraded without damaging the hardware’ (John Kavanagh) and extra motor learning and re-patterning can occur at scenarios that are hard to target in traditional sparring in such dosages and frequency. At the same time these are not rehearsed or pre-set sequences. This will need to be transfered later into sparring but provides room for experimentation, growth, research and lots of extra practice to feed into sparring and technical work. A major reason why many fighters can’t break through plateus and fail to continue to evolve beyond a certain point is the minimal amount of experimentation, research and trial&error made possible inside a regime of solely heavy sparring rounds from one hand or simple, predetermined and dry technical work from the other. @thenotoriousmma #mcgregorvsmayweather #conormcgregor #idoportal #ufc #boxing #movementculture

A post shared by Ido Portal (@portal.ido) on

  • Shocked_n_Awed

    Well according to the second video, if Mayweather gets to use one of those noodles in the ring, Connor’s done.

               

