Montana De La Rosa Sinks an Armbar for the Tap (TUF 26 Finale Fight Highlights)

.@MontanaMarie211 gets locks in the armbar for her first UFC win over Christina Marks! #TUFFinale https://t.co/u2aRjA1RAx — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 2, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Montana De La Rosa’s quick armbar submission of Christina Marks at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The fight holds the second of back-to-back events on Saturday, Dec. 2, when UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 takes place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Max Holloway puts his featherweight championship on the line in a rematch against the main he defeated in his last bout, Jose Aldo, in the UFC 218 main event.

