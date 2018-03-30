Mohd Fakhrul Izzat Improves Stellar Amateur Record at MIMMA Grand Finals

The Malaysian Invasion MMA (MIMMA) Grand Finals took place at Stadium Juara in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. Sixteen of Malaysia’s top amateurs had battled through the Season 5 league to secure a spot on this card.

One of the most experienced amateurs on the card was Mohd Fakhrul Izzat, who bought an impressive 13-1 record into his middleweight bout with Derek Lim. The two men met in the semifinals with the former winning by decision after three rounds.

When Meeraj Khan withdrew due to boxing commitments, it opened the door for Lim to rematch Izzat and he made a positive start. The late replacement kept the bout standing for the first three minutes, exchanging kicks with his more experienced opponent.

Unfortunately, Lim’s success in stuffing the takedowns proved short-lived. Izzat spent most of the remaining four rounds in top position, putting his opponent on his back and then keeping him there while throwing enough offense to deter the referee from standing the fight up.

At the end of five rounds, the outcome was a foregone conclusion with all three judges voting in favor of Izzat. He wins the middleweight tournament of MIMMA Season 5 and improves to 14-1, while his opponent drops to 2-4 after being outpointed by the same fighter two times in a row.

MIMMA 5 Grand-Finals Results