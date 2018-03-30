Mohd Fakhrul Izzat Improves Stellar Amateur Record at MIMMA Grand Finals

HOT OFF THE WIRE
The Malaysian Invasion MMA (MIMMA) Grand Finals took place at Stadium Juara in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. Sixteen of Malaysia’s top amateurs had battled through the Season 5 league to secure a spot on this card.

One of the most experienced amateurs on the card was Mohd Fakhrul Izzat, who bought an impressive 13-1 record into his middleweight bout with Derek Lim. The two men met in the semifinals with the former winning by decision after three rounds.

Mohd Izzat - MIMMA 5 FinalsWhen Meeraj Khan withdrew due to boxing commitments, it opened the door for Lim to rematch Izzat and he made a positive start. The late replacement kept the bout standing for the first three minutes, exchanging kicks with his more experienced opponent.

Unfortunately, Lim’s success in stuffing the takedowns proved short-lived. Izzat spent most of the remaining four rounds in top position, putting his opponent on his back and then keeping him there while throwing enough offense to deter the referee from standing the fight up.

At the end of five rounds, the outcome was a foregone conclusion with all three judges voting in favor of Izzat. He wins the middleweight tournament of MIMMA Season 5 and improves to 14-1, while his opponent drops to 2-4 after being outpointed by the same fighter two times in a row.

MIMMA 5 Grand-Finals Results

  • Eunice Ong beats Gloria Isabelle Hoong by decision (unanimous) after 3:00 of 5 and wins women’s flyweight belt
  • Naimul Amal beats Jay Jay Muran by TKO (Punches) at 1:39 of round 3 and win’s flyweight belt
  • Dhiaaul Amal beat Effendy Kalai by Submission (Armbar) at 1:29 of round 1 and wins bantamweight belt
  • Damon Soo beat Johan Luis Garcia-Candal by TKO (Punches) at 0:41 of round 1 and wins featherweight belt
  • Nathaniel Imang Lakai beats Syafiq Jamal by Submission (Kimura) at 1:32 of round 2 and wins lightweight belt
  • Nor Ahmed Ali Zareh beats Theebaan Govindasamy by decision (unanimous) after 3:00 of 5 and wins welterweight belt
  • Mohd Fakhrul Izzat beats Derek Lim by Decision (Unanimous) after 3:00 of 5 and wins middleweight belt
  • Nieng Khai Tsan beats Azreel Izzat by TKO (Punches) at 2:39 of round 3 and wins heavyweight belt

               

