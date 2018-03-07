MMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings Update, March 7: Brian Ortega Moves into Striking Distance

Brian Ortega Knocks Out Frankie Edgar to Take the No. 2 Spot in the Featherweight MMA Top 10 Rankings
The MMAWeekly.com rankings list the Top 10 MMA fighters from around the world in each of the most widely accepted weight classes, as well as a Top 10 mixed pound-for-pound list ranking the best male and female fighters. Fighters from any mixed martial arts promotion are eligible.
Taken into consideration is a fighter’s performance in addition to win-loss record, head-to-head and common opponents, difficulty of opponents, and numerous other factors in what is the most comprehensive rankings system in the sport. The divisional rankings put a particular emphasis on recent results, while a fighter’s career, particularly if he or she has fought in multiple weight classes, adds considerable weight to the pound-for-pound ranking.
Fighters who are currently serving a drug-related suspension are not eligible for MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration until they have fought one time after the completion of said suspension.
Though we don’t have a strict timeline for fighters to compete, an athlete’s inactivity can also have an effect upon his or her rankings consideration.
Feel free to get your shred on (or leave your top picks) in the comments section below!
Combined Pound-for-Pound MMA Top 10 Rankings
- Georges St-Pierre
- Demetrious Johnson
- Daniel Cormier
> Full Pound-for-Pound Rankings…
Men’s Heavyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings
- Stipe Miocic
- Francis Ngannou
- Alistair Overeem
Men’s Light Heavyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings
- Daniel Cormier
- Alexander Gustafsson
- Volkan Oezdemir
> Full Light Heavyweight Rankings…
Men’s Middleweight MMA Top 10 Rankings
- Robert Whittaker
- Yoel Romero
- Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
Men’s Welterweight MMA Top 10 Rankings
- Tyron Woodley
- Stephen Thompson
- Rafael Dos Anjos
Men’s Lightweight MMA Top 10 Rankings
- Tony Ferguson
- Khabib Nurmagomedov
- Conor McGregor
Men’s Featherweight MMA Top 10 Rankings
- Max Holloway
- Brian Ortega
- Jose Aldo
> Full Featherweight Rankings…
Men’s Bantamweight MMA Top 10 Rankings
- TJ Dillashaw
- Cody Garbrandt
- Dominick Cruz
Men’s Flyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings
- Demetrious Johnson
- Joseph Benavides
- Henry Cejudo
Women’s Bantamweight MMA Top 10 Rankings
- Amanda Nunes
- Germaine de Randamie
- Holly Holm
> Full Women’s Bantamweight Rankings…
Women’s Flyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings
- Nicco Montano
- Valentina Shevchenko
- Sijara Eubanks
> Full Women’s Flyweight Rankings…
Women’s Strawweight MMA Top 10 Rankings
- Rose Namajunas
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk
- Jessica Andrade
> Full Women’s Strawweight Rankings…