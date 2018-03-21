HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredMMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings Update, March 21: Alexander Volkov Makes a Big Leap

Michael Chiesa UFC on FOX 19

featuredMichael Chiesa on Referee Mario Yamasaki: ‘The Guy Is Just Unfit to Officiate Fights’

Floyd Mayweather over Conor McGregor heavy bag

featuredFloyd Mayweather Insists He’s Going to Apply for MMA License

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 Gym Day - Serious

featuredRose Namajunas on Giving Joanna Jedrzejczyk an Immediate Rematch at UFC 223

MMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings Update, March 21: Alexander Volkov Makes a Big Leap

March 21, 2018
NoNo Comments

Alexander Volkov leaps up the Heavyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings after knocking out Fabricio Werdum

The MMAWeekly.com rankings list the Top 10 MMA fighters from around the world in each of the most widely accepted weight classes, as well as a Top 10 mixed pound-for-pound list ranking the best male and female fighters. Fighters from any mixed martial arts promotion are eligible.

Alexander Volkov at UFC LondonTaken into consideration is a fighter’s performance in addition to win-loss record, head-to-head and common opponents, difficulty of opponents, and numerous other factors in what is the most comprehensive rankings system in the sport. The divisional rankings put a particular emphasis on recent results, while a fighter’s career, particularly if he or she has fought in multiple weight classes, adds considerable weight to the pound-for-pound ranking.

Fighters who are currently serving a drug-related suspension are not eligible for MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration until they have fought one time after the completion of said suspension.

Though we don’t have a strict timeline for fighters to compete, an athlete’s inactivity can also have an effect upon his or her rankings consideration.

Feel free to get your shred on (or leave your top picks) in the comments section below!

Combined Pound-for-Pound MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Georges St-Pierre
  2. Demetrious Johnson
  3. Daniel Cormier

> Full Pound-for-Pound Rankings

Men’s Heavyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Stipe Miocic
  2. Francis Ngannou
  3. Alexander Volkov

> Full Heavyweight Rankings

Men’s Light Heavyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Daniel Cormier
  2. Alexander Gustafsson
  3. Volkan Oezdemir

> Full Light Heavyweight Rankings

Men’s Middleweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Robert Whittaker
  2. Yoel Romero
  3. Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza

> Full Middleweight Rankings

Men’s Welterweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Tyron Woodley
  2. Stephen Thompson
  3. Rafael Dos Anjos

> Full Welterweight Rankings

Men’s Lightweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Tony Ferguson
  2. Khabib Nurmagomedov
  3. Conor McGregor

> Full Lightweight Rankings

Men’s Featherweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Max Holloway
  2. Brian Ortega
  3. Jose Aldo

> Full Featherweight Rankings

Men’s Bantamweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. TJ Dillashaw
  2. Cody Garbrandt
  3. Dominick Cruz

> Full Bantamweight Rankings

Men’s Flyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Demetrious Johnson
  2. Joseph Benavides
  3. Henry Cejudo

> Full Flyweight Rankings

Women’s Bantamweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Amanda Nunes
  2. Germaine de Randamie
  3. Holly Holm

> Full Women’s Bantamweight Rankings

Women’s Flyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Nicco Montano
  2. Valentina Shevchenko
  3. Sijara Eubanks

> Full Women’s Flyweight Rankings

Women’s Strawweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Rose Namajunas
  2. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
  3. Jessica Andrade

> Full Women’s Strawweight Rankings

Pound-for-Pound MMA Top 10 Rankings

Men’s and Women’s Combined Pound-for-Pound Rankings

Men’s MMA Top 10 Rankings

Flyweight  |  Bantamweight  |  Featherweight  |  Lightweight  |  Welterweight  |  Middleweight  |  Light Heavyweight  |  Heavyweight

Women’s MMA Top 10 Rankings

Strawweight  |  Flyweight  |  Bantamweight

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA