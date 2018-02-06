HOT OFF THE WIRE
MMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings Update: February 6, 2018

February 6, 2018
Following a lengthy stay in a coma, the MMAWeekly.com World MMA Top 10 Rankings have been resurrected!

The MMAWeekly.com rankings list the Top 10 MMA fighters from around the world in each of the most widely accepted weight classes, as well as a Top 10 mixed pound-for-pound list ranking the best male and female fighters. Fighters from any mixed martial arts promotion are eligible.

Taken into consideration is a fighter’s performance in addition to win-loss record, head-to-head and common opponents, difficulty of opponents, and numerous other factors in what is the most comprehensive rankings system in the sport. The divisional rankings put a particular emphasis on recent results, while a fighter’s career, particularly if he or she has fought in multiple weight classes, adds considerable weight to the pound-for-pound ranking.

Fighters who are currently serving a drug-related suspension are not eligible for MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration until they have fought one time after the completion of said suspension.

Though we don’t have a strict timeline for fighters to compete, an athlete’s inactivity can also have an effect upon his or her rankings consideration.

Feel free to get your shred on (or leave your top picks) in the comments section below!

Combined Pound-for-Pound MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Georges St-Pierre
  2. Demetrious Johnson
  3. Daniel Cormier

> Full Pound-for-Pound Rankings

Men’s Heavyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Stipe Miocic
  2. Francis Ngannou
  3. Alistair Overeem

> Full Heavyweight Rankings

Men’s Light Heavyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Daniel Cormier
  2. Alexander Gustafsson
  3. Volkan Oezdemir

> Full Light Heavyweight Rankings

Men’s Middleweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Robert Whittaker
  2. Yoel Romero
  3. Luke Rockhold

> Full Middleweight Rankings

Men’s Welterweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Tyron Woodley
  2. Stephen Thompson
  3. Rafael Dos Anjos

> Full Welterweight Rankings

Men’s Lightweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Tony Ferguson
  2. Khabib Nurmagomedov
  3. Conor McGregor

> Full Lightweight Rankings

Men’s Featherweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Max Holloway
  2. Jose Aldo
  3. Frankie Edgar

> Full Featherweight Rankings

Men’s Bantamweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. TJ Dillashaw
  2. Cody Garbrandt
  3. Dominick Cruz

> Full Bantamweight Rankings

Men’s Flyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Demetrious Johnson
  2. Joseph Benavides
  3. Henry Cejudo

> Full Flyweight Rankings

Women’s Bantamweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Amanda Nunes
  2. Germaine de Randamie
  3. Holly Holm

> Full Women’s Bantamweight Rankings

Women’s Flyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Nicco Montano
  2. Valentina Shevchenko
  3. Sijara Eubanks

> Full Women’s Flyweight Rankings

Women’s Strawweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

  1. Rose Namajunas
  2. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
  3. Jessica Andrade

> Full Women’s Strawweight Rankings

Pound-for-Pound MMA Top 10 Rankings

Men’s and Women’s Combined Pound-for-Pound Rankings

Men’s MMA Top 10 Rankings

Flyweight  |  Bantamweight  |  Featherweight  |  Lightweight  |  Welterweight  |  Middleweight  |  Light Heavyweight  |  Heavyweight

Women’s MMA Top 10 Rankings

Strawweight  |  Flyweight  |  Bantamweight

               

UFC Fight Night 127: London
