MMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings Update: February 21, 2018

Derrick Lewis Knocks Marcin Tybura Out of the Heavyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

The MMAWeekly.com rankings list the Top 10 MMA fighters from around the world in each of the most widely accepted weight classes, as well as a Top 10 mixed pound-for-pound list ranking the best male and female fighters. Fighters from any mixed martial arts promotion are eligible.

Taken into consideration is a fighter’s performance in addition to win-loss record, head-to-head and common opponents, difficulty of opponents, and numerous other factors in what is the most comprehensive rankings system in the sport. The divisional rankings put a particular emphasis on recent results, while a fighter’s career, particularly if he or she has fought in multiple weight classes, adds considerable weight to the pound-for-pound ranking.

Fighters who are currently serving a drug-related suspension are not eligible for MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration until they have fought one time after the completion of said suspension.

Though we don’t have a strict timeline for fighters to compete, an athlete’s inactivity can also have an effect upon his or her rankings consideration.

Combined Pound-for-Pound MMA Top 10 Rankings

Georges St-Pierre Demetrious Johnson Daniel Cormier

> Full Pound-for-Pound Rankings…

Men’s Heavyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

Stipe Miocic Francis Ngannou Alistair Overeem

> Full Heavyweight Rankings…

Men’s Light Heavyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

Daniel Cormier Alexander Gustafsson Volkan Oezdemir

> Full Light Heavyweight Rankings…

Men’s Middleweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

Robert Whittaker Yoel Romero Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza

> Full Middleweight Rankings…

Men’s Welterweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

Tyron Woodley Stephen Thompson Rafael Dos Anjos

> Full Welterweight Rankings…

Men’s Lightweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

Tony Ferguson Khabib Nurmagomedov Conor McGregor

> Full Lightweight Rankings…

Men’s Featherweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

Max Holloway Jose Aldo Frankie Edgar

> Full Featherweight Rankings…

Men’s Bantamweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

TJ Dillashaw Cody Garbrandt Dominick Cruz

> Full Bantamweight Rankings…

Men’s Flyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

Demetrious Johnson Joseph Benavides Henry Cejudo

> Full Flyweight Rankings…

Women’s Bantamweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

Amanda Nunes Germaine de Randamie Holly Holm

> Full Women’s Bantamweight Rankings…

Women’s Flyweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

Nicco Montano Valentina Shevchenko Sijara Eubanks

> Full Women’s Flyweight Rankings…

Women’s Strawweight MMA Top 10 Rankings

Rose Namajunas Joanna Jedrzejczyk Jessica Andrade

> Full Women’s Strawweight Rankings…

