               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredUFC Champ Tyron Woodley Drops MLK on NFL Kneelers

Fighter Jumps Cage to Stop Choke

hot-sauce-featuredCornerman Vaults the Cage to Save Unconscious Fighter from the Ref (Video)

Floyd Mayweather

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Adorns Floyd Mayweather’s Beverly Hills Mansion

Dana White

hot-sauce-featuredDana White Rips the Gökhan Saki Doubters

MMA Fighter Uses Pro Wrestling Style ‘Walls of Jericho’ to Finish Opponent

October 1, 2017
NoNo Comments

Who says professional wrestling isn’t real?

One fighter named Jonno Mears doesn’t want to hear anything about it being fake after he pulled off the ‘Walls of Jericho’ — also known as the Boston Crab — in a bout taking place in Massachusetts as he put away his opponent via submission.

It’s a rather incredible sight as Mears grabs the legs and turns his opponent over before twisting his weight and putting unbelievable pressure on the back, which forced the tap out a second later. 

The Boston Crab is an old school professional wrestling submission that was popularized again in recent years by Chris Jericho, who then dubbed the finisher ‘The Walls of Jericho’. 

The event — Full Contact Contender 19 — posted the jaw dropping video that showed Mears locking up the submission win. 

Mears can now stand proud as the first fight to pull off the pro wrestling move as a submission in professional mixed martial arts. 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA