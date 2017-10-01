MMA Fighter Uses Pro Wrestling Style ‘Walls of Jericho’ to Finish Opponent

Who says professional wrestling isn’t real?

One fighter named Jonno Mears doesn’t want to hear anything about it being fake after he pulled off the ‘Walls of Jericho’ — also known as the Boston Crab — in a bout taking place in Massachusetts as he put away his opponent via submission.

It’s a rather incredible sight as Mears grabs the legs and turns his opponent over before twisting his weight and putting unbelievable pressure on the back, which forced the tap out a second later.

The Boston Crab is an old school professional wrestling submission that was popularized again in recent years by Chris Jericho, who then dubbed the finisher ‘The Walls of Jericho’.

The event — Full Contact Contender 19 — posted the jaw dropping video that showed Mears locking up the submission win.

Mears can now stand proud as the first fight to pull off the pro wrestling move as a submission in professional mixed martial arts.

