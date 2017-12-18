               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

featuredCoach: Georges St-Pierre Will Return for Epic Fight; Teases Conor McGregor

Robert Follis - UFC 216

featuredLongtime MMA Coach Robert Follis Has Died

Robert Whittaker - UFC 213

featuredRobert Whittaker: ‘I Am the Real Champ’

Rafael dos Anjos

featuredRafael dos Anjos Dismantles Robbie Lawler, Calls for Title Shot Against Tyron Woodley

MMA Coach Robert Follis’ Death Ruled a Suicide

December 18, 2017
NoNo Comments

News of the death of longtime mixed martial arts coach Robert Follis sent shockwaves through the MMA community on Sunday as speculation quickly spread that he had taken his own life.

Late Sunday, Follis’ girlfriend, Myra Fukuno confirmed he had died sometime on Friday, Dec. 15, but did not divulge the circumstances surrounding his death. 

The Clark County Coroner’s Office on Monday confirmed that Follis’ death was ruled a suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot wound, also confirming that he was found along Nevada State Route 160 near Red Rock Canyon, where he had spent much time over recent years. 

Robert FollisAccording to friends close to Follis, including Randy Couture, he had struggled with the suicide of his brother, which occurred a couple years ago. Despite that fact, nearly everyone that knew him was taken aback when learning that Follis, a man known for his caring and positivity, had taken his own life.

Follis has been in the mixed martial arts industry for the better part of two decades. He was a center point of Team Quest, which housed many of the biggest names in the sport, including Couture, Matt Lindland, Chael Sonnen, Chris Leben, Dan Henderson, Evan Tanner, Ed Herman, Nate Quarry, and numerous others.

TRENDING > Vitor Belfort Returns to Georges St-Pierre’s Gym for Next UFC Fight

He was more recently a coach at Xtreme Couture, working alongside fighters such as Miesha Tate during her championship run and lightweight contender Kevin Lee.

Robert Follis was 48 years of age.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA