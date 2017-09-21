Mizuto Hirota Pulled from UFC Fight Night in Japan After Disastrous Weight Cut

               

September 21, 2017
Mizuto Hirota has been pulled from his fight against Charles Rosa at UFC Fight Night in Japan following a scary weigh-in on Thursday morning.

UFC officials confirmed the news late Thursday night.

“Due to health and safety concerns, the UFC featherweight bout Hirota vs. Rosa at UFC Fight Night Japan: Saint Preux vs. Okami has been cancelled, as Hirota was deemed unfit to compete by the UFC medical team,” UFC officials wrote in the statement. 
 
“UFC Fight Night Japan: Saint Preux vs. Okami will proceed as scheduled with 10 bouts at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Moving to the main card will be the flyweight bout between Jussier Formiga and Ulka Sasaki.”
 
Hirota came in at 150 pounds — four pounds over the featherweight limit for a non-title fight — but struggled to step off the scale before UFC officials had to help him down. As Hirota attempted to bow to the crowd in attendance, he struggled to get back upright to a standing position.
 
While Hirota was expected to sacrifice 30-percent of his purse and the fight against Rosa was moving forward, UFC medical personnel ultimately opted against allowing him to compete on Friday night.

