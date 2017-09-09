Mitch Clarke Announces Retirement from MMA Following Loss at UFC 215

Following a tough second round TKO loss on Saturday night at UFC 215, Mitch Clarke announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.

It was an emotional moment for the veteran fighter as he was competing in his adopted hometown of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada but came up short after weathering a brutal storm of strikes from opponent Alex White in the second round.

With tears in his eyes, Clarke took off his glove and left it in the center of the Octagon as he announced that his latest fight would be his last.

“Although I didn’t get the result that I wanted, it was an absolute pleasure to have my last professional fight here in Edmonton,” Clarke said. “This is the last time I’m going to put these [gloves] on. So thank you Edmonton and thank you Joe [Rogan].”

Clarke finishes his career with an 11-5 record overall including a 2-5 mark over seven fights in the UFC.

Clarke was always known for going out on his shield win, lose or draw and that’s exactly how he’ll be remembered now that he’s walking away from the sport and calling it a career.

