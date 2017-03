Misha Cirkunov Details How UFC Matchmaker Rescued His Negotiations

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

UFC light heavyweight Misha Cirkunov serves as his own manager. He recently found himself on the outs with UFC president Dana White and out of a job. Cirkunov, however, was able to right things with the UFC when matchmaker Mick Maynard entered the picture, helping to iron things out and getting Cirkunov back into the Octagon.

