Miles Johns Looking to Finish Caio Machado at LFA 28

After a year off, bantamweight up and comer Miles Johns returned to fighting this past July with a unanimous decision win over Levi Mowles at LFA 16.

While the time off certainly didn’t help Johns’ performance against Mowles, he is nonetheless happy he was able to pick up a victory against a fellow top prospect.

“I feel like I performed well, but I don’t feel I performed my best,” Johns told MMAWeekly.com. “It was a pretty long layoff between that and my first fight with the LFA, so it’d been a while since I been in the cage.

“Looking back we saw a lot of mistakes that I made. Levi was a tough opponent, but I’m in this game to finish people and I want to get to the big leagues. I was a little disappointed it (went to decision), but I was happy with the win, and I’m looking to improve on the mistakes that I made in that fight.”

While Johns’ year off wasn’t ideal, he didn’t allow himself to get frustrated because he was confident he’d be able to get back to fighting before too long.

“I trust the process and am a big believer in patience,” said Johns. “I know if I keep working hard and if I keep focused and humble, things will come around.

“I’m in a great position. I’m fighting for the best promotion in the world outside the UFC. I have the best coaches in the world. I have the best team in the world. I do get that itch to get in there and get violent, but I do trust the process, and patience is the key.”

Johns (5-0) will look to finish out his year on a high note when he takes on veteran Caio Machado (11-3) in a main card 135-pound bout at LFA 28 on Friday in Dallas.

“He has a really good record and has a lot of experience,” Johns said of Machado. “He goes right at you and he’s really well-rounded. At the same time I know I can beat him.

“I just have to focus, and do what I know I need to do and how to do it, I’ll come out with a victory. I’m looking to finish him and just fight the best fight I can fight.”

When it comes to 2018, Johns has a mind for what he wants to accomplish, but he’s not going to get ahead of himself and will instead take things one day at a time.

“I have a couple goals in my head. I’m in a great position, so that kind of takes a little pressure off what needs to happen next,” said Johns. “I have a place I want to be and a couple mile markers I want to hit, but I’m taking it day by day, keeping my head down and taking it fight by fight.

“I know that if I stay humble and hungry, good things are going to come.”

