Mike Tyson: Conor McGregor is Going to Look Really Ridiculous Boxing Floyd Mayweather

All eyes have been focused on whether or not a boxing match between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather gets made and how it would go down.

Recently, former boxing champion and current boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya criticized the potential match-up, calling it a “circus.” He went on to add that boxing “might not ever recover” if the bout takes place.

Legendary boxer and longtime UFC fan Mike Tyson, in an At the Fights interview that will air Monday on SiriusXM Rush, discussed a potential Mayweather vs. McGregor fight, and didn’t agree with De La Hoya’s assessment.

“No, I don’t believe it could ruin boxing at all. Only way it could ruin boxing is if McGregor goes and boxes Floyd because he’s going to look really ridiculous boxing him. But if he goes in there with the UFC stuff, now this could be pretty interesting,” said Tyson.

Tyson is an avid fan of mixed martial arts, but doesn’t think McGregor has much of a chance in a boxing bout with someone of Mayweather’s caliber.

“(McGregor) doesn’t win in a boxing match.”

