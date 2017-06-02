HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jose Aldo and Max Holloway UFC 212 weigh-in

featuredUFC 212 Weigh-in Results and Video: Aldo vs. Holloway Set to Unify Titles

Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Still Wants Michael Bisping Fight, but Comeback Ends on First Loss

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor Could Retire After the Floyd Mayweather Fight

Alexander Gustafsson

featuredAlexander Gustafsson Puts on Master Class, Puts Glover Teixeira Away (UFC Stockholm Results)

Mike Tyson: Conor McGregor is Going to Look Really Ridiculous Boxing Floyd Mayweather

June 2, 2017
2 Comments

All eyes have been focused on whether or not a boxing match between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather gets made and how it would go down.

Recently, former boxing champion and current boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya criticized the potential match-up, calling it a “circus.” He went on to add that boxing “might not ever recover” if the bout takes place.

Mike Tyson and Ronda RouseyLegendary boxer and longtime UFC fan Mike Tyson, in an At the Fights interview that will air Monday on SiriusXM Rush, discussed a potential Mayweather vs. McGregor fight, and didn’t agree with De La Hoya’s assessment. 

“No, I don’t believe it could ruin boxing at all. Only way it could ruin boxing is if McGregor goes and boxes Floyd because he’s going to look really ridiculous boxing him. But if he goes in there with the UFC stuff, now this could be pretty interesting,” said Tyson.

TRENDING > Dana White Guarantees Cris Cyborg Will Fight at UFC 214

Tyson is an avid fan of mixed martial arts, but doesn’t think McGregor has much of a chance in a boxing bout with someone of Mayweather’s caliber. 

“(McGregor) doesn’t win in a boxing match.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

UFC 212 Aldo vs Holloway Weigh-in Video

Watch the UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Weigh-In...

Jun 02, 2017No Comments77 Views

Watch the UFC 212: Aldo vs Holloway official weigh-in on Friday live from the Jeuneuse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil at 6 p.m. ET.

UFC 213 Nunes vs Shevchenko 2 Official Fight Poster

UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchen...

The official UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 fight

Jun 02, 2017
Max Holloway Feels the Brazilian Heat UFC 212 Embedded

Max Holloway Feels the Heat...

On Episode 5 of UFC 212 Embedded, fans pack

Jun 02, 2017
Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie)

Korean Zombie Out of UFC 21...

Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) is out

Jun 02, 2017
  • Johnny Sanchez

    I don’t care, I still want to see it.

  • Sir_Roy

    Tyson is having a tough time making sense;

    “No, I don’t believe it could ruin boxing at all. Only way it could ruin boxing is if McGregor goes and boxes Floyd because he’s going to look really ridiculous boxing him. But if he goes in there with the UFC stuff, now this could be pretty interesting,”

    That’s exactly what Conor is going to do … go in there and box. No “UFC stuff” involved. So what is it Tyson? Will it “ruin” boxing or not? Lol.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA