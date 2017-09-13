Mike Perry Says He’s Already Got a New UFC Pittsburgh Opponent

Mike Perry will remain on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 116 card despite Thiago Alves dropping out just three days prior.

Within hours of Alves withdrawing from the Pittsburgh fight card slated for Saturday, Perry had a new opponent lined up. Perry, via his Twitter account, said that Octagon newcomer Alex Reyes has agreed to fight him on just three days notice.

Respect to my new opponent steppin up on 3 days notice. Let's see what you got Alex Reyes — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 13, 2017

Though he doesn’t carry the name value that longtime UFC veteran Alves does, Reyes is no slouch. He lost the first two bouts of his professional career, but that’s it. He has since gone on a 13-fight winning streak that includes becoming a King of the Cage lightweight champion.

Fresh off of a victory over Gil Guardado just two weeks ago, Reyes (13-2) has only gone the distance once in his career. That was a loss in his second professional fight 10 years ago. He has finished all 13 opponents that he has defeated.

Perry (10-1) represents a significant step up in competition for Reyes, though.

He has spent the past couple of years in the Octagon and is coming off of a Performance of the Night victory over Jake Ellenberger in April. His only loss is to Alan Jouban.

RELATED > Thiago Alves Out of UFC Pittsburgh Co-Main Event Fight Against Mike Perry

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold and former World Series of Fighting dual-division champion David Branch headline Saturday’s fight card in Pittsburgh.

(Photo courtesy of UFC)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram