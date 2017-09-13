                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones - UFC 214

featuredJon Jones’ Win Against Daniel Cormier Overturned to No Contest Due to Failed Drug Test

Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Admits Pressure Drove Him Out of the UFC

Jon Jones

featuredJon Jones ‘B’ Sample Returns Same Positive Result for Steroids

Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 205 Kickoff

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk Faces Rose Namajunas at UFC 217 in New York

Mike Perry Says He’s Already Got a New UFC Pittsburgh Opponent

September 13, 2017
NoNo Comments

Mike Perry will remain on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 116 card despite Thiago Alves dropping out just three days prior. 

Within hours of Alves withdrawing from the Pittsburgh fight card slated for Saturday, Perry had a new opponent lined up. Perry, via his Twitter account, said that Octagon newcomer Alex Reyes has agreed to fight him on just three days notice. 

Though he doesn’t carry the name value that longtime UFC veteran Alves does, Reyes is no slouch. He lost the first two bouts of his professional career, but that’s it. He has since gone on a 13-fight winning streak that includes becoming a King of the Cage lightweight champion.

Mike PerryFresh off of a victory over Gil Guardado just two weeks ago, Reyes (13-2) has only gone the distance once in his career. That was a loss in his second professional fight 10 years ago. He has finished all 13 opponents that he has defeated. 

Perry (10-1) represents a significant step up in competition for Reyes, though. 

He has spent the past couple of years in the Octagon and is coming off of a Performance of the Night victory over Jake Ellenberger in April. His only loss is to Alan Jouban.

RELATED > Thiago Alves Out of UFC Pittsburgh Co-Main Event Fight Against Mike Perry

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold and former World Series of Fighting dual-division champion David Branch headline Saturday’s fight card in Pittsburgh.

(Photo courtesy of UFC)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: TBD
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA
Define your site bottom menu