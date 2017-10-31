Mike Perry Punishes Pumpkins Prepping for Ponzinibbio

Platinum Mike Perry is never one that is short on words. He may not be the most prodigious prognosticator, but he tries… and he’s got the look and the passion that gets people excited. Kind of like a Tito Ortiz v2.0.

We most recently saw Perry jump up on the ring apron in Poland to answer Darren Till’s callout. Perry’s histrionics in Gdansk included punching himself in the face to show that he was ready. Um, okay.

That was all fun and games, but Perry (11-) already had another fight booked. He is slated to meet Santiago Ponzinibbio (25-3) on the UFC on FOX 26 main card on Dec. 16 in Winnipeg.

And now, Perry is shifting his focus back to the task at hand… sort of.

Apparently trying to send a message to Ponzinibbio and tie-in to the scariest of holidays, Perry punished a plethora of pumpkins. (And, yes, we’re doing that on purpose!)

Check out Perry’s video below… and Happy Halloween!

