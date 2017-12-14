Mike Perry Goes Off During UFC on FOX 26 Face-Offs (Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

The stars of UFC on FOX 26, including Robbie Lawler and Rafael Dos Anjos, faced off after media day on Thursday before the action on Saturday night in Winnipeg. Mike Perry gave opponent Santiago Ponzinibbio a mouthful of abuse as they stared each other down.

Tune in Saturday, Dec. 16, for full UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos live results and fight stats. Who will move another step toward a welterweight title shot, as Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos throw down in the main event in Winnipeg, Canada.

