                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredLuke Rockhold Punishes David Branch into Submission, Sends Warning to GSP

UFC Rockhold vs Branch Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredMichael Bisping: ‘I’ll Drink a Six Pack and Knock Georges St-Pierre Out’

Jon Jones

featuredJon Jones Breaks His Silence: ‘I Would Never Do Steroids’

Mike Perry Gives Alex Reyes Rude Welcome to the Octagon (UFC Pittsburgh Fight Highlights)

September 17, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Mike Perry’s destruction of Alex Reyes at UFC Fight Night 116 on Saturday in Pittsburgh. UFC Fight Night 116 took place on Saturday, Sept. 16, at PPG Paints Arena.

The fight promotion next heads to Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo on Sept. 23, as Ovince Saint-Preux faces late replacement Yushin Okami in the UFC Fight Night 117 main event.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA
Define your site bottom menu