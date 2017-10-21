               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDarren Till Shocks ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone with Stunning First Round TKO in UFC Poland Main Event

Bellator 185 Fight Highlights

featuredGegard Mousasi Bruised in Victory; Heather Hardy Breaks Face in Loss (Bellator 185 Fight Highlights)

UFC Fight Night 118 Cerrone vs Till Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredUFC Fight Night 118: Cerrone vs. Till Live Results and Fight Stats

Conor McGregor with belt over Tony Ferguson

featuredConor McGregor’s Coach: Tony Ferguson Looks Like ‘More Logical’ Fight Than Nate Diaz

Mike Perry: ‘Darren Till Went Fishing for Bass and Caught a Shark’ (Video)

October 21, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

After he took out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in short order at UFC Fight Night 118 on Saturday in Gdansk, Poland, Darren Till wasted no time taking aim at another fast-rising knockout artist that he’d like to face, Mike Perry.

Perry happend to be cageside at the event and obliged Till by jumping up on the Octagon apron to fling barbs back at him.

TRENDING > After Darren Till Upsets Cowboy Cerrone, He and Mike Perry Go At It (Video)

After the event’s conclusion, Perry did a more formal interview with the UFC broadcast team of John Gooden and Dan Hardy, where he claimed that Till may have caught himself a bigger fish than he intended.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA