Mike Perry: ‘Darren Till Went Fishing for Bass and Caught a Shark’ (Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

After he took out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in short order at UFC Fight Night 118 on Saturday in Gdansk, Poland, Darren Till wasted no time taking aim at another fast-rising knockout artist that he’d like to face, Mike Perry.

Perry happend to be cageside at the event and obliged Till by jumping up on the Octagon apron to fling barbs back at him.

After the event’s conclusion, Perry did a more formal interview with the UFC broadcast team of John Gooden and Dan Hardy, where he claimed that Till may have caught himself a bigger fish than he intended.

