Mike Perry Calls Out Robbie Lawler After UFC Pittsburgh Win

Mike Perry called out former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler following his UFC Fight Night 116 win over Alex Reyes in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

It’s a bold move by Perry, who is just 26 years of age and has a professional record of 11-1. He’s making monster moves in the UFC welterweight division, but Lawler would certainly mark the toughest test of the youngster’s career.

At 35 years old, Lawler has years of experience on Perry, as well as more than three times the number of professional bouts. He boasts a professional record of 28-11, 1 NC.

That said, Lawler would represent a big risk with a tremendous reward should Perry prove successful. The only question now is if the UFC is willing to make the match-up.

