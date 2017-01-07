Mike Goldberg Issues Farewell Statement to UFC Fans and Fighters

Mike Goldberg opened his farewell to fighters and fans, saying, “What an incredible ride! I’ll forever be grateful for being on this journey with all of you for the last 19 years!”

Though he spent the better part of the past two decades with the UFC, Goldberg’s final broadcast with the venerable fight promotion was alongside Joe Rogan at UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas. No reason was given publicly for his exit, and Goldberg didn’t offer one in his farewell.

In his first Tweet in weeks, Goldberg on Friday simply told everyone thank you:

“I wish I could respond to every single fan, fighter, and member of the media who reached out and showed their support, gratitude, and appreciation! It has been overwhelming and so gratifying! Thank you!!

Every single UFC, from Ultimate Japan to UFC 207, my primary focus has been on just 2 things!

First, to bring passion, energy, and raw emotion to our fans around the world, dedicated, diehard fans like none other!

Second, to properly represent each and every fighter, from UFC newcomer to veterans with 20-plus Octagon battles, our fighters work so hard and sacrifice so much, it was my responsibility to properly prepare and tell their stories!!

Tommy Toe Hold, that video was hilarious!

And just for the record, I still believe that Anderson Silva’s Precision is Precise!”

(Courtesy of Tommy Toe Hold)

